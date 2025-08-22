Blockworks AI Breaking News Policy

AI tooling is at the forefront of Blockworks’ new breaking news model, which leverages AI-generated data and information to accelerate our reporting process. 

This system filters and flags real-time data from a list of credible, pre-approved sources to surface potential newsworthy events, enabling our editors to more efficiently evaluate and execute on breaking leads. Content is generated via a custom GPT built on OpenAI’s GPT-5.

While AI tooling is used to identify and contextualize newsworthy events, final publications are subject to strict editorial oversight. 

All AI-generated copy and social posts are reviewed and fact-checked by staff editors to ensure accuracy, integrity and journalistic standards. 

Blockworks discloses AI involvement for this type of generated content and provides the contact information of editors responsible for their review.

Latest Research

Union's Technical Edge

Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.

by Luke Leasure

/

