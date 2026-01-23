The Intersection of AI and Crypto: What Worked, What Didn’t, and What’s Next | Roundup

This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the intersection of AI and crypto. They cover early hype, infrastructure and compute marketplaces, Bittensor, DePIN, data coordination, SaaS disruption, pricing models, compliance, and where long-term value may emerge.Thanks for tuning in!

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:40 ) The Intersection of AI and Crypto

( 15:04 ) How AI Disrupts SaaS Businesses

( 20:08 ) The Major Categories of Crypto x AI

( 41:05 ) Thoughts on DePIN

( 51:03 ) Crypto x AI Going Forward

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Myles, Xavier and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



