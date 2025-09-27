home

The Art of Trading and Galaxy’s Next Chapter

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(06:32) Mike's Outlook For Markets in 2025

(14:53) Are Markets Frothy, AI Capex & The Minsky Moment

(24:26) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

(25:36) What Will The Next Four Years For Crypto Look Like?

(30:44) What Makes The Most Successful Macro Traders?

(40:25) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

(41:35) Hyperliquid

(44:19) The AI Data Centre Buildout

(54:34) Ads (Mantle, Geodnet)

(55:59) Galaxy's Crypto Business

(59:06) Tokenizing Galaxy's Stock

(01:03:14) Running A Public Company & The IPO Window

