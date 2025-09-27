Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(06:32) Mike's Outlook For Markets in 2025
(14:53) Are Markets Frothy, AI Capex & The Minsky Moment
(24:26) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)
(25:36) What Will The Next Four Years For Crypto Look Like?
(30:44) What Makes The Most Successful Macro Traders?
(40:25) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)
(41:35) Hyperliquid
(44:19) The AI Data Centre Buildout
(54:34) Ads (Mantle, Geodnet)
(55:59) Galaxy's Crypto Business
(59:06) Tokenizing Galaxy's Stock
(01:03:14) Running A Public Company & The IPO Window