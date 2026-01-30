This week, we break down the evolving DePIN thesis, from real revenue traction to infra financing, regulation, and why some networks are finally compounding at scale. We also discuss the boom in Hyperliquid RWAs, bringing money & companies onchain, 2026 IPOs, and more. Enjoy!

--

Follow Salvador: https://x.com/DAnconia_Crypto

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral. Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here:

https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_empire&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=empire

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:44 ) Escape Velocity $61.74M Raise

( 05:50 0 The Case For DePIN

( 12:34 ) InfraFi And Bringing Money Onchain

( 22:07 ) Bear Case For DePIN And Top DePINs

( 30:57 ) Ads (Coinbase)

( 31:42 ) Metals And Hyperliquid RWAs

( 43:31 ) Crypto Integration Into FinTech

( 55:18 ) The State Of Compliance

( 58:49 ) 2026 IPOs

( 01:04:38 ) The Carvana Of Crypto

( 01:09:22 0 Content Of The Week

( 01:15:29 ) Claude Cowork

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



