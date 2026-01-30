This week, we discuss a sleepy Fed meeting, why policy signals feel increasingly irrelevant, and what’s really driving the generational metals squeeze. We also dig into AI capex killing buybacks, market structure cracks, the future composition of the Fed, and where traders are finding opportunity as correlations break down. Enjoy! — Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_ Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_ Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx __ Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sQtOng_nDsqMoXpP7XGVycaxI82Ugp_2/view?usp=sharing — Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral. Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here: https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_FG&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=FG — Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 02:48 Fed Meeting Recap 08:30 Metals Squeeze 15:25 Ads (Grayscale) 16:05 Cyclical Re-acceleration And Massive Rotation 23:00 Productivity Boom And AI CapEx Killing Buybacks 29:46 Ads (Grayscale, Coinbase) 31:18 Can You Justify U.S. Multiples? 38:22 Market Structure And Risks Brewing 48:33 Market Dispersion And The Next Trade 54:18 Crypto And Competing Frontier Ideas 56:46 Inflation And New Fed Chair — Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed. #Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance