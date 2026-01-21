In this episode, Cem Karsan of Kai Volatility joins the show to discuss the bifurcation of the world economy, inequality & the election cycle, populism during a war-time economy, and the secular market rotation. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:12 ) Market & Political Recap

( 08:38 ) Bifurcation Of The World Economy

( 17:11 ) Populism In A Wartime Economy

( 24:11 ) Inequality And The Election Cycle

( 29:33 ) Dollar Power And The Federal Reserve

( 36:45 ) Following The Great Rotation

( 46:31 ) Final Thoughts

