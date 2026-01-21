home

podcasts

Forward Guidance

ep.

/

Markets Are Entering A Wartime Economy | Cem Karsan

In this episode, Cem Karsan of Kai Volatility joins the show to discuss the bifurcation of the world economy, inequality & the election cycle, populism during a war-time economy, and the secular market rotation. Enjoy!

__

Follow Cem: https://x.com/jam_croissant

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_


Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:12) Market & Political Recap

(08:01) Grayscale Ad

(08:38) Bifurcation Of The World Economy

(17:11) Populism In A Wartime Economy

(23:22) Grayscale Ad

(24:11) Inequality And The Election Cycle

(29:33) Dollar Power And The Federal Reserve

(36:45) Following The Great Rotation

(46:31) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance


Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact