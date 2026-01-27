Gm! In this episode we’re joined by Saeed Badreg, CEO of Wormhole Labs, to discuss Solana’s push to expand onchain markets through cross-chain asset listings, historical bridge challenges, Sunrise’s coordinated go-to-market approach, liquidity and distribution strategies, and the future of tokenized assets.





Enjoy!

--

Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq⁠

Follow Wormhole Labs: https://x.com/wormhole_labs

Follow Sunrise DeFi: https://x.com/sunrise_defi

Follow Saeed Badreg: https://x.com/shadddowfax

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QUl_ZOj2nMJlZTEx⁠

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:51 ) Historical Pain Points

( 9:50 ) How Sunrise Brings Assets to Solana

( 31:33 ) Rethinking Token Distribution

( 42:49 ) Future of Tokenized Markets

( 51:11 ) Regulation’s Impact on Onchain Markets

( 59:13 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.