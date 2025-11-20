In this episode, Bill Tai and George Kikvadze join the show to explore the untold, insider history of Bitcoin mining through the lens of BitFury’s founders, exploring their early struggles, near-death moments, regulatory battles, Silicon Valley skepticism, the birth of ASIC mining, the role of Necker Island gatherings in shaping the industry, and how those lessons inform Bitcoin’s present institutional era and future trajectory. Enjoy!

—

Follow Bill: https://x.com/KiteVC

Follow George: https://x.com/BitfuryGeorge

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:07 ) New Book: And Then You Win

( 05:31 ) Bill’s Bitcoin Backstory

( 12:57 ) George’s Path Into Bitcoin

( 15:43 ) FG Trailer

( 16:56 ) The Birth of ASICs & Industrial Mining

( 25:58 ) BitFury’s Breakout Moment

( 28:20 ) Mining Challenges & Growing Pains

( 30:49 ) Silicon Valley’s Big Miss

( 34:17 ) Necker Island: Branson, Bitcoin & Bold Ideas

( 39:58 ) Blockchain Summits & Their Industry Impact

( 42:13 ) Today’s Bitcoin Market & The Road Ahead

( 47:37 ) Biggest Bitcoin Advice & Surprises

( 54:49 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



