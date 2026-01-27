In this episode, Director of Digital Asset Research at Franklin Templeton Christopher Jensen discusses why quantum computing is a real threat to Bitcoin, why the topic is resurfacing now, how institutions are pricing and managing that risk, and what potential upgrade paths could look like. Enjoy! — Follow Franklin Templeton: https://x.com/FTI_Global Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_. Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_. Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx — Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:15 Quantum Computing Risks & Concerns 03:55 Institutional Perspective on Quantum Threat 07:28 Quantum Computing and Bitcoin Security 10:46 Market Impact and Risk Assessment 16:23 Future Outlook and Institutional Strategies 27:31 Final Thoughts — Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed. #Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock