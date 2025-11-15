This week, we break down the escalating emergency soft-fork push inside the Bitcoin fork telegram channel, including the bans, inconsistencies, shifting activation plans, and the core dispute over whether a minority can (or should) restrict existing user behavior on Bitcoin. The panel dissects the technical, social, economic, and philosophical stakes, from property-rights violations to purity spirals, UASF fantasies, dangers of rushing consensus, and more. Enjoy!

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:39 ) Inside the Bitcoin Fork Telegram

( 04:45 ) Diverging Views on the Fork Proposal

( 12:48 ) Is the Soft Fork Valid?

( 14:41 ) Who Decides Bitcoin’s Future?

( 17:17 ) FG Trailer

( 18:29 ) Economic Consequences of a Forked Bitcoin

( 26:24 ) Miners vs. Nodes

( 36:18 ) Can Bitcoin Maintain Consensus & Network Health?

( 37:46 ) The Hard Part: Technical + Social Coordination

( 41:11 ) Ideology, Philosophy & What Bitcoin Should Be

( 43:31 ) Lessons From Past Fork Fights

( 47:41 ) Who Really Owns Bitcoin?

( 01:01:22 ) Censorship, Neutrality & Network Integrity

( 01:06:28 ) Final Thoughts





Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





