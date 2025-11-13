In this episode, co-creator of Counterparty Adam Krellenstein joins the show to unveil Kontor – a next-generation Bitcoin meta-protocol offering native smart contracts and scalable file storage built directly on Bitcoin. He explains how Kontor builds on the legacy of Counterparty, colored coins, and Ordinals to bring true DeFi to Bitcoin without sidechains. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:02 ) Kontor: The Next Bitcoin Meta Protocol

( 03:48 ) Why Bitcoin Needs a Meta Layer Now

( 08:05 ) Smart Contracts, Storage & Kontor’s Design

( 13:00 ) Ethics, On-Chain Activity & Bitcoin’s Moral Debate

( 17:43 ) Launch Playbook & Kontor Tokenomics

( 19:36 ) Kontor’s Scripting Language & Transaction Flow

( 25:06 ) FG Trailer

( 26:18 ) How Data Moves Through Kontor & Bitcoin

( 32:06 ) Building on Bitcoin vs. Alt-L1 Ecosystems

( 36:59 ) Bitcoin’s Next Era: Protocols, Miners & Markets

( 47:52 ) Multiple Implementations & the Future of Consensus

( 51:23 ) Bitcoin Wall Street-ification & Guardrails

( 55:18 ) Final Thoughts





