Today NLW unpacks a stunning escalation as President Trump fires the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak jobs report. The move has shaken confidence in the independence of US economic institutions, with critics across the spectrum warning of authoritarian overreach. We look at what this means for the Fed, interest rate policy, and the future of economic data in America. From market reactions to historical comparisons with Venezuela and Argentina, this episode explores whether the blow up around this is TDS or if we’ve crossed a line that can't be uncrossed—and why some are calling Bitcoin the new insurance policy.

