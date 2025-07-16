Crypto analysts are calling it early: this isn’t just another speculative bull market. In today’s episode, NLW breaks down why institutions, not retail, are driving the current rally, and what makes this cycle categorically different. From Bernstein’s $200K Bitcoin target to Wintermute’s data on diverging investor behavior, this episode dives into the macro conditions, institutional sentiment, and evolving narratives transforming Bitcoin into a full-fledged hedge against fiscal instability. Plus, Coinbase’s surge, Grayscale’s IPO ambitions, and why even Peter Schiff is revising his bearish forecasts.





