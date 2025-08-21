At this year’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, regulators and policymakers made it clear that crypto’s role in the U.S. financial system is entering a new chapter. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivered a groundbreaking speech on embracing innovation, SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled fresh thinking on token regulation, and Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott weighed in on the market structure bill. Wyoming also launched its own state-backed stablecoin, underscoring the state’s push to the forefront of digital finance. Plus, we break down market sentiment, MicroStrategy’s shifting guidance, and why some analysts see this bull run extending to 2027.

