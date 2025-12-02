November just logged Bitcoin’s ugliest performance since 2018, with a seasonally strong month instead turning into a mini crypto winter driven by thin liquidity, excess leverage, and global macro jitters from Japan to the Fed. This episode digs into what really caused the drawdown, whether the pain is flushing out the froth ahead of a healthier 2026, and how to think about the latest macro correlations—plus a fresh round of Tether FUD, new clarity from MicroStrategy on what would actually make them sell, and a mysterious Bitcoin move from SpaceX.





