In a closely watched case for crypto developers, a New York jury found Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, while deadlocking on money laundering and sanctions charges. NLW unpacks the strange twists of the trial, the judge’s controversial rulings, and why the verdict sets a troubling precedent for DeFi.

