The Five Most Important Stories in Crypto This Week

In this week’s Friday Five, NLW and Scott break down U.S. Treasury comments that rattled Bitcoin markets and offered a rare glimpse into America’s BTC holdings, then dive deep into Circle’s launch of a layer one blockchain—and why it’s sparking debate about the return of private chain walled gardens. The conversation explores how rate cuts could hit Circle’s revenue, potential ripple effects for Coinbase, and the shifting competition between crypto-native giants and fintech incumbents. Plus, frothy IPOs like Bullish, Ethereum ETF momentum, and what BlackRock’s $100B in crypto assets means for the market.

