Crypto Week got off to a rocky start in Washington as internal GOP conflict—driven by fierce opposition to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)—blocked a key procedural vote. NLW breaks down how the House Freedom Caucus derailed the crypto agenda over concerns about the Genius Act and its perceived lack of anti-CBDC protections. We explore what this means for the future of crypto legislation, Trump’s response, and whether the bills can still pass. Plus, NLW unpacks Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan’s case for why clear crypto rules could reduce risk—and why inflation data might complicate the Fed’s next move.





