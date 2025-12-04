Larry Fink makes his most explicit case yet that tokenization is entering its internet-1996 moment, and the rest of Wall Street is suddenly lining up behind him. Today’s episode looks at why this shift matters, how macro liquidity and Fed policy are shaping Bitcoin’s rebound, and why regulators and major exchanges are treating tokenized assets as the next frontier of financial infrastructure.

