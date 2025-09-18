Today on The Breakdown, NLW explores Google’s announcement of AP2, a new open-source payments standard that lets AI agents transact securely. Built with Coinbase and more than 60 partners, AP2 integrates with agent standards like MCP and A2A to enable shopping agents, verifiable purchase mandates, and potential blockchain rails. Is this the first real bridge between crypto and AI agents? Plus, updates on UK–US crypto policy coordination, the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, and why ETF approvals could set up an end-of-year rally.





