Bitcoin steadied after a brutal week that saw cascading liquidations, battered ETFs, and growing questions about whether the drawdown was macro-driven rather than crypto-specific. Analysts are watching for early bottom signals as funding rates flip negative, long-term buyers nibble, and headline flows finally stabilize. But the bigger story is the macro backdrop: AI stocks sliding, liquidity tightening, Fed speakers clashing, and the White House sending Scott Besson on another weekend media blitz—capped off by his appearance at the PUBKey DC opening. With recession debates heating up, fiscal impulses looming, and rate-cut odds abruptly snapping back, today’s episode dives into why the narrative tug-of-war matters more than any single price tick.

