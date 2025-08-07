President Trump is preparing an executive order targeting financial institutions over politically motivated debanking, but critics argue it's missing the real culprits—federal regulators. NLW dives into the legacy of Operation Chokepoint, what this new order aims to change, and whether it will prevent future abuses. Then, in a big move for crypto, the SEC clarifies that most liquid staking protocols don’t constitute securities offerings—unlocking DeFi potential. We also look at new stablecoin accounting guidance and the growing calls for serious banking reform from leaders across the political spectrum.

