Today’s episode looks at how the traditional financial and policy apparatus around Bitcoin and crypto is shifting from quiet hostility to reluctant accommodation, and what that means for market psychology at this stage of the drawdown. From MicroStrategy building a $1.44B cash buffer to avoid selling BTC, to Kalshi’s move toward on-chain tokenization, to Congress’ blistering report on Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and the about-face from Vanguard and Bank of America on Bitcoin access, the signs of a changing tide are everywhere.





