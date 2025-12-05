Fink, Armstrong, and the DealBook Turning Point
Larry Fink and Brian Armstrong hit the DealBook Summit with a message that couldn’t be clearer: crypto is now a mainstream financial conversation, not a curiosity. Their joint interview laid out Bitcoin’s purpose, tokenization’s inevitability, and why banks racing toward stablecoins signal a structural shift—not a passing cycle. Plus: MicroStrategy fights for MSCI inclusion, Japan prepares a major crypto-tax cut, and new data shows Bitcoin settling trillions as it cements itself as global financial plumbing. One sentence on the headlines at the end.
