Washington is buzzing with crypto action. From the CFTC's new crypto sprint to Hester Peirce's bold stand for privacy, this episode dives into the shifting regulatory winds—and what they mean for the future of Bitcoin, markets, and crypto infrastructure. NLW covers ETF outflows, macro pressures, and why the AI economy might be holding up GDP while the labor market struggles. Plus, Project Crypto at the SEC might be the biggest institutional shift yet. It's a packed episode on the changing rules, power struggles, and financial transformations playing out right now.

