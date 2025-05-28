$1

just buy $1 worth of this coin$1

Live just buy $1 worth of this coin price updates and the latest just buy $1 worth of this coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00859

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live just buy $1 worth of this coin price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.78M. The table above accurately updates our $1 price in real time. The price of $1 is up 1.98% since last hour, down -8.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.59M. $1 has a circulating supply of 999.94M coins and a max supply of 999.94M $1.

just buy $1 worth of this coin Stats

What is the market cap of just buy $1 worth of this coin?

The current market cap of just buy $1 worth of this coin is $8.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of just buy $1 worth of this coin?

Currently, 206.61M of $1 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.05%.

What is the current price of just buy $1 worth of this coin?

The price of 1 just buy $1 worth of this coin currently costs $0.009.

How many just buy $1 worth of this coin are there?

The current circulating supply of just buy $1 worth of this coin is 999.94M. This is the total amount of $1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of just buy $1 worth of this coin?

just buy $1 worth of this coin ($1) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.61M

-8.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 1.78M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest just buy $1 worth of this coin news