The live Alkimi price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $230.15K. The table above accurately updates our $ADS price in real time. The price of $ADS is down -0.03% since last hour, down -1.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.71M. $ADS has a circulating supply of 192.11M coins and a max supply of 250.00M $ADS.

Alkimi Stats

What is the market cap of Alkimi?

The current market cap of Alkimi is $21.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alkimi?

Currently, 2.08M of $ADS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $230.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.35%.

What is the current price of Alkimi?

The price of 1 Alkimi currently costs $0.11.

How many Alkimi are there?

The current circulating supply of Alkimi is 192.11M. This is the total amount of $ADS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alkimi?

Alkimi ($ADS) currently ranks 1174 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.30M

-1.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1174

24H Volume

$ 230.15K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

