$0.00231

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Baby Tiger price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.43K. The table above accurately updates our $BBT price in real time. The price of $BBT is down -59.99% since last hour, down -64.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.63M. $BBT has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 2.00B $BBT.

Baby Tiger Stats

What is the market cap of Baby Tiger?

The current market cap of Baby Tiger is $11.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby Tiger?

Currently, 31.73M of $BBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -64.75%.

What is the current price of Baby Tiger?

The price of 1 Baby Tiger currently costs $0.002.

How many Baby Tiger are there?

The current circulating supply of Baby Tiger is 2.00B. This is the total amount of $BBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baby Tiger?

Baby Tiger ($BBT) currently ranks 1670 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.57M

-64.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1670

24H Volume

$ 73.43K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

