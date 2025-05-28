Coconut Chicken$CCC
Live Coconut Chicken price updates and the latest Coconut Chicken news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000491
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.0006
The live Coconut Chicken price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $114.58K. The table above accurately updates our $CCC price in real time. The price of $CCC is up 6.29% since last hour, down -4.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.58M. $CCC has a circulating supply of 9.34B coins and a max supply of 9.34B $CCC.
Coconut Chicken Stats
What is the market cap of Coconut Chicken?
The current market cap of Coconut Chicken is $4.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Coconut Chicken?
Currently, 233.47M of $CCC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $114.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.16%.
What is the current price of Coconut Chicken?
The price of 1 Coconut Chicken currently costs $0.0005.
How many Coconut Chicken are there?
The current circulating supply of Coconut Chicken is 9.34B. This is the total amount of $CCC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Coconut Chicken?
Coconut Chicken ($CCC) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.74M
-4.16 %
#1739
$ 114.58K
9,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/