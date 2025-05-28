$cook

Let Him Cook$COOK

Live Let Him Cook price updates and the latest Let Him Cook news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0087

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Let Him Cook price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our $COOK price in real time. The price of $COOK is down -1.97% since last hour, down -2.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.69M. $COOK has a circulating supply of 998.89M coins and a max supply of 998.89M $COOK.

Let Him Cook Stats

What is the market cap of Let Him Cook?

The current market cap of Let Him Cook is $8.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Let Him Cook?

Currently, 271.21M of $COOK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.25%.

What is the current price of Let Him Cook?

The price of 1 Let Him Cook currently costs $0.009.

How many Let Him Cook are there?

The current circulating supply of Let Him Cook is 998.89M. This is the total amount of $COOK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Let Him Cook?

Let Him Cook ($COOK) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.69M

-2.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 2.36M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Let Him Cook news