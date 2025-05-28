$cramer

The live Cramer Coin price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $194.35K. The table above accurately updates our $CRAMER price in real time. The price of $CRAMER is down -17.30% since last hour, down -20.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.43M. $CRAMER has a circulating supply of 846.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B $CRAMER.

Cramer Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Cramer Coin?

The current market cap of Cramer Coin is $5.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cramer Coin?

Currently, 35.82M of $CRAMER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $194.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.52%.

What is the current price of Cramer Coin?

The price of 1 Cramer Coin currently costs $0.005.

How many Cramer Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Cramer Coin is 846.10M. This is the total amount of $CRAMER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cramer Coin?

Cramer Coin ($CRAMER) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.48M

-20.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 194.35K

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

