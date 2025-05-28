$drip

$0.182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.19

The live DRIP price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $172.70K. The table above accurately updates our $DRIP price in real time. The price of $DRIP is down -4.78% since last hour, up 30.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.11M. $DRIP has a circulating supply of 66.54M coins and a max supply of 66.54M $DRIP.

DRIP Stats

What is the market cap of DRIP?

The current market cap of DRIP is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DRIP?

Currently, 949.31K of $DRIP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $172.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.27%.

What is the current price of DRIP?

The price of 1 DRIP currently costs $0.18.

How many DRIP are there?

The current circulating supply of DRIP is 66.54M. This is the total amount of $DRIP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DRIP?

DRIP ($DRIP) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.46M

30.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 172.70K

Circulating Supply

67,000,000

