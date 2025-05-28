$eva

eVa-ai$EVA

Live eVa-ai price updates and the latest eVa-ai news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0988

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.10

24h high

$0.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live eVa-ai price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $81.68K. The table above accurately updates our $EVA price in real time. The price of $EVA is down -4.36% since last hour, down -13.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.88M. $EVA has a circulating supply of 80.07M coins and a max supply of 100.00M $EVA.

eVa-ai Stats

What is the market cap of eVa-ai?

The current market cap of eVa-ai is $8.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of eVa-ai?

Currently, 827.11K of $EVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $81.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.32%.

What is the current price of eVa-ai?

The price of 1 eVa-ai currently costs $0.1.

How many eVa-ai are there?

The current circulating supply of eVa-ai is 80.07M. This is the total amount of $EVA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of eVa-ai?

eVa-ai ($EVA) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.30M

-13.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 81.68K

Circulating Supply

80,000,000

latest eVa-ai news