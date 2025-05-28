$fartboy

$0.0323

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fartboy price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $318.19K. The table above accurately updates our $FARTBOY price in real time. The price of $FARTBOY is up 0.41% since last hour, down -6.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.28M. $FARTBOY has a circulating supply of 999.40M coins and a max supply of 999.40M $FARTBOY.

Fartboy Stats

What is the market cap of Fartboy?

The current market cap of Fartboy is $32.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fartboy?

Currently, 9.85M of $FARTBOY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $318.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.32%.

What is the current price of Fartboy?

The price of 1 Fartboy currently costs $0.03.

How many Fartboy are there?

The current circulating supply of Fartboy is 999.40M. This is the total amount of $FARTBOY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fartboy?

Fartboy ($FARTBOY) currently ranks 945 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.28M

-6.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#945

24H Volume

$ 318.19K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

