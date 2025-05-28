$gnz

$0.0112

The live gAInzy price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.67M. The table above accurately updates our $GNZ price in real time. The price of $GNZ is down -11.30% since last hour, down -3.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.17M. $GNZ has a circulating supply of 899.81M coins and a max supply of 1.00B $GNZ.

gAInzy Stats

What is the market cap of gAInzy?

The current market cap of gAInzy is $10.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of gAInzy?

Currently, 328.44M of $GNZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.67M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.29%.

What is the current price of gAInzy?

The price of 1 gAInzy currently costs $0.01.

How many gAInzy are there?

The current circulating supply of gAInzy is 899.81M. This is the total amount of $GNZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of gAInzy?

gAInzy ($GNZ) currently ranks 1715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.65M

-3.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1715

24H Volume

$ 3.67M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

