$0.00935

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

The live Rifampicin price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.41M. The table above accurately updates our $RIF price in real time. The price of $RIF is down -0.16% since last hour, up 16.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.34M. $RIF has a circulating supply of 999.66M coins and a max supply of 999.66M $RIF.

Rifampicin Stats

What is the market cap of Rifampicin?

The current market cap of Rifampicin is $9.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rifampicin?

Currently, 1.01B of $RIF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.10%.

What is the current price of Rifampicin?

The price of 1 Rifampicin currently costs $0.009.

How many Rifampicin are there?

The current circulating supply of Rifampicin is 999.66M. This is the total amount of $RIF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rifampicin?

Rifampicin ($RIF) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.44M

16.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 9.41M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

