$shibashoot

Shibashootout$SHIBASHOOT

Live Shibashootout price updates and the latest Shibashootout news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00433

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shibashootout price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $178.24K. The table above accurately updates our $SHIBASHOOT price in real time. The price of $SHIBASHOOT is up 10.67% since last hour, down -78.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.53M. $SHIBASHOOT has a circulating supply of 2.20B coins and a max supply of 2.20B $SHIBASHOOT.

Shibashootout Stats

What is the market cap of Shibashootout?

The current market cap of Shibashootout is $9.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shibashootout?

Currently, 41.15M of $SHIBASHOOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $178.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -78.25%.

What is the current price of Shibashootout?

The price of 1 Shibashootout currently costs $0.004.

How many Shibashootout are there?

The current circulating supply of Shibashootout is 2.20B. This is the total amount of $SHIBASHOOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shibashootout?

Shibashootout ($SHIBASHOOT) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.88M

-78.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 178.24K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

latest Shibashootout news