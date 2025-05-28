Yumi$YUMI
Live Yumi price updates and the latest Yumi news.
price
$0.00655
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.007
The live Yumi price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.16M. The table above accurately updates our $YUMI price in real time. The price of $YUMI is up 58.89% since last hour, up 237.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.47M. $YUMI has a circulating supply of 834.12M coins and a max supply of 834.12M $YUMI.
Yumi Stats
What is the market cap of Yumi?
The current market cap of Yumi is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Yumi?
Currently, 329.37M of $YUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 237.60%.
What is the current price of Yumi?
The price of 1 Yumi currently costs $0.007.
How many Yumi are there?
The current circulating supply of Yumi is 834.12M. This is the total amount of $YUMI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Yumi?
Yumi ($YUMI) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.94M
237.60 %
#1740
$ 2.16M
830,000,000
