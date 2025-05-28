$yumi

$0.00655

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.007

The live Yumi price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.16M. The table above accurately updates our $YUMI price in real time. The price of $YUMI is up 58.89% since last hour, up 237.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.47M. $YUMI has a circulating supply of 834.12M coins and a max supply of 834.12M $YUMI.

Yumi Stats

What is the market cap of Yumi?

The current market cap of Yumi is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Yumi?

Currently, 329.37M of $YUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 237.60%.

What is the current price of Yumi?

The price of 1 Yumi currently costs $0.007.

How many Yumi are there?

The current circulating supply of Yumi is 834.12M. This is the total amount of $YUMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Yumi?

Yumi ($YUMI) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.94M

237.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 2.16M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

