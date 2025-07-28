a0x

A0xA0X

Live A0x price updates and the latest A0x news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000949

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.0001

VS
USD
BTC

The live A0x price today is $0.00009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.25M. The table above accurately updates our A0X price in real time. The price of A0X is up 4.72% since last hour, up 46.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.49M. A0X has a circulating supply of 99.94B coins and a max supply of 99.94B A0X.

A0x Stats

What is the market cap of A0x?

The current market cap of A0x is $10.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of A0x?

Currently, 13.16B of A0X were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 46.69%.

What is the current price of A0x?

The price of 1 A0x currently costs $0.00009.

How many A0x are there?

The current circulating supply of A0x is 99.94B. This is the total amount of A0X that is available.

What is the relative popularity of A0x?

A0x (A0X) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.00M

46.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.25M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

latest A0x news