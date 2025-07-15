ado

$0.0243

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live ADO Protocol price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.81K. The table above accurately updates our ADO price in real time. The price of ADO is up 4.76% since last hour, up 14.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.34M. ADO has a circulating supply of 400.00M coins and a max supply of 920.00M ADO.

ADO Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of ADO Protocol?

The current market cap of ADO Protocol is $9.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ADO Protocol?

Currently, 3.58M of ADO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $86.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.23%.

What is the current price of ADO Protocol?

The price of 1 ADO Protocol currently costs $0.02.

How many ADO Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of ADO Protocol is 400.00M. This is the total amount of ADO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ADO Protocol?

ADO Protocol (ADO) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.72M

14.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 86.81K

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

