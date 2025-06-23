agentfun

$1.43

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.41

24h high

$1.44

The live AgentFun.AI price today is $1.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.47K. The table above accurately updates our AGENTFUN price in real time. The price of AGENTFUN is down -0.01% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $143.00M. AGENTFUN has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M AGENTFUN.

AgentFun.AI Stats

What is the market cap of AgentFun.AI?

The current market cap of AgentFun.AI is $143.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AgentFun.AI?

Currently, 8.02K of AGENTFUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of AgentFun.AI?

The price of 1 AgentFun.AI currently costs $1.43.

How many AgentFun.AI are there?

The current circulating supply of AgentFun.AI is 100.00M. This is the total amount of AGENTFUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AgentFun.AI?

AgentFun.AI (AGENTFUN) currently ranks 338 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 143.42M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#338

24H Volume

$ 11.47K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

