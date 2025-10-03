AITVAITV
Live AITV price updates and the latest AITV news.
price
sponsored by
$0.133
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.10
24h high
$0.14
The live AITV price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.92K. The table above accurately updates our AITV price in real time. The price of AITV is up 14.87% since last hour, up 31.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $133.11M. AITV has a circulating supply of 250.60M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AITV.
AITV Stats
What is the market cap of AITV?
The current market cap of AITV is $33.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AITV?
Currently, 848.36K of AITV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.07%.
What is the current price of AITV?
The price of 1 AITV currently costs $0.13.
How many AITV are there?
The current circulating supply of AITV is 250.60M. This is the total amount of AITV that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AITV?
AITV (AITV) currently ranks 1085 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 33.34M
31.07 %
#1085
$ 112.92K
250,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.
Research
Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.
/