AkedoAKE
Live Akedo price updates and the latest Akedo news.
price
$0.000568
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0005
24h high
$0.001
The live Akedo price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.06M. The table above accurately updates our AKE price in real time. The price of AKE is down -46.39% since last hour, down -46.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.82M. AKE has a circulating supply of 22.80B coins and a max supply of 100.00B AKE.
Akedo Stats
What is the market cap of Akedo?
The current market cap of Akedo is $12.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Akedo?
Currently, 12.42B of AKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -46.39%.
What is the current price of Akedo?
The price of 1 Akedo currently costs $0.0006.
How many Akedo are there?
The current circulating supply of Akedo is 22.80B. This is the total amount of AKE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Akedo?
Akedo (AKE) currently ranks 1600 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.83M
-46.39 %
#1600
$ 7.06M
23,000,000,000
