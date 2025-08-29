$ads

$0.0914

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Alkimi [OLD] price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $278.01K. The table above accurately updates our $ADS price in real time. The price of $ADS is up 2.50% since last hour, down -10.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.86M. $ADS has a circulating supply of 192.11M coins and a max supply of 250.00M $ADS.

Alkimi [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of Alkimi [OLD]?

The current market cap of Alkimi [OLD] is $17.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alkimi [OLD]?

Currently, 3.04M of $ADS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $278.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.20%.

What is the current price of Alkimi [OLD]?

The price of 1 Alkimi [OLD] currently costs $0.09.

How many Alkimi [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of Alkimi [OLD] is 192.11M. This is the total amount of $ADS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alkimi [OLD]?

Alkimi [OLD] ($ADS) currently ranks 0 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.56M

-10.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#0

24H Volume

$ 278.01K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

