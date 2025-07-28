Alpha CityAMETA
Live Alpha City price updates and the latest Alpha City news.
price
$0.00102
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0008
24h high
$0.001
The live Alpha City price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.59K. The table above accurately updates our AMETA price in real time. The price of AMETA is up 3.05% since last hour, up 19.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.17M. AMETA has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B AMETA.
Alpha City Stats
What is the market cap of Alpha City?
The current market cap of Alpha City is $10.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Alpha City?
Currently, 115.61M of AMETA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.27%.
What is the current price of Alpha City?
The price of 1 Alpha City currently costs $0.001.
How many Alpha City are there?
The current circulating supply of Alpha City is 10.00B. This is the total amount of AMETA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Alpha City?
Alpha City (AMETA) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.17M
19.27 %
#1707
$ 117.59K
10,000,000,000
