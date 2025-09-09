ana

$4.78

The live Nirvana ANA price today is $4.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.72K. The table above accurately updates our ANA price in real time. The price of ANA is down -3.79% since last hour, down -7.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.28M. ANA has a circulating supply of 7.38M coins and a max supply of 7.38M ANA.

Nirvana ANA Stats

What is the market cap of Nirvana ANA?

The current market cap of Nirvana ANA is $35.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nirvana ANA?

Currently, 10.82K of ANA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.05%.

What is the current price of Nirvana ANA?

The price of 1 Nirvana ANA currently costs $4.78.

How many Nirvana ANA are there?

The current circulating supply of Nirvana ANA is 7.38M. This is the total amount of ANA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nirvana ANA?

Nirvana ANA (ANA) currently ranks 980 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 35.27M

-7.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#980

24H Volume

$ 51.72K

Circulating Supply

7,400,000

