$0.0233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.30

VS
USD
BTC

The live smARTOFGIVING price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $711.55K. The table above accurately updates our AOG price in real time. The price of AOG is up 378.88% since last hour, up 378.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.94M. AOG has a circulating supply of 65.02M coins and a max supply of 1.97B AOG.

smARTOFGIVING Stats

What is the market cap of smARTOFGIVING?

The current market cap of smARTOFGIVING is $19.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of smARTOFGIVING?

Currently, 30.56M of AOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $711.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 378.88%.

What is the current price of smARTOFGIVING?

The price of 1 smARTOFGIVING currently costs $0.02.

How many smARTOFGIVING are there?

The current circulating supply of smARTOFGIVING is 65.02M. This is the total amount of AOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of smARTOFGIVING?

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) currently ranks 658 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.20M

378.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#658

24H Volume

$ 711.55K

Circulating Supply

65,000,000

