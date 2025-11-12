APEXAP3X
Live APEX price updates and the latest APEX news.
price
$0.0597
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.20
24h high
$0.20
The live APEX price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.29K. The table above accurately updates our AP3X price in real time. The price of AP3X is down -1.35% since last hour, down -2.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $179.02M. AP3X has a circulating supply of 2.40B coins and a max supply of 3.00B AP3X.
APEX Stats
What is the market cap of APEX?
The current market cap of APEX is $71.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of APEX?
Currently, 1.73M of AP3X were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.29K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.64%.
What is the current price of APEX?
The price of 1 APEX currently costs $0.06.
How many APEX are there?
The current circulating supply of APEX is 2.40B. This is the total amount of AP3X that is available.
What is the relative popularity of APEX?
APEX (AP3X) currently ranks 498 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 71.81M
-2.64 %
#498
$ 103.29K
2,400,000,000
