Astera USDASUSD

Live Astera USD price updates and the latest Astera USD news.

price

$1.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Astera USD price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.50M. The table above accurately updates our ASUSD price in real time. The price of ASUSD is up 0.73% since last hour, up 0.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.10M. ASUSD has a circulating supply of 12.00M coins and a max supply of 12.00M ASUSD.

Astera USD Stats

What is the market cap of Astera USD?

The current market cap of Astera USD is $12.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Astera USD?

Currently, 1.49M of ASUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.95%.

What is the current price of Astera USD?

The price of 1 Astera USD currently costs $1.01.

How many Astera USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Astera USD is 12.00M. This is the total amount of ASUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Astera USD?

Astera USD (ASUSD) currently ranks 1574 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.10M

0.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1574

24H Volume

$ 1.50M

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

