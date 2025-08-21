AtomOneATONE
Live AtomOne price updates and the latest AtomOne news.
price
sponsored by
$0.285
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.26
24h high
$0.32
The live AtomOne price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.87K. The table above accurately updates our ATONE price in real time. The price of ATONE is up 0.38% since last hour, down -11.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.54M. ATONE has a circulating supply of 116.20M coins and a max supply of 128.01M ATONE.
AtomOne Stats
What is the market cap of AtomOne?
The current market cap of AtomOne is $33.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AtomOne?
Currently, 178.18K of ATONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.61%.
What is the current price of AtomOne?
The price of 1 AtomOne currently costs $0.29.
How many AtomOne are there?
The current circulating supply of AtomOne is 116.20M. This is the total amount of ATONE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AtomOne?
AtomOne (ATONE) currently ranks 1004 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 33.18M
-11.61 %
#1004
$ 50.87K
120,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.
Research
Rollups are diverging from Ethereum’s original security model as users favor native issuance and third-party bridges. Sovereign rollups push this further, acting more like L1s with full autonomy. The result: a fragmented trust landscape where security, performance, and sovereignty are being rebalanced.