The live AtomOne price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.87K. The table above accurately updates our ATONE price in real time. The price of ATONE is up 0.38% since last hour, down -11.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.54M. ATONE has a circulating supply of 116.20M coins and a max supply of 128.01M ATONE.

AtomOne Stats

What is the market cap of AtomOne?

The current market cap of AtomOne is $33.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AtomOne?

Currently, 178.18K of ATONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.61%.

What is the current price of AtomOne?

The price of 1 AtomOne currently costs $0.29.

How many AtomOne are there?

The current circulating supply of AtomOne is 116.20M. This is the total amount of ATONE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AtomOne?

AtomOne (ATONE) currently ranks 1004 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 33.18M

-11.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1004

24H Volume

$ 50.87K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

