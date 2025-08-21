$0.285 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.26 24h high $0.32

The live AtomOne price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.87K. The table above accurately updates our ATONE price in real time. The price of ATONE is up 0.38% since last hour, down -11.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 36.54M. ATONE has a circulating supply of 116.20M coins and a max supply of 128.01M ATONE .